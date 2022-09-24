Menu

Crime

Police search for 2 suspected of breaking into building, stealing a TV in Toronto

By Isaac Callan Global News
Posted September 24, 2022 10:42 am
Police are searching for 2 suspects after a television was stolen in Toronto. View image in full screen
Police are searching for 2 suspects after a television was stolen in Toronto. TPS/Handout

Police in Toronto are searching for a man and a woman after a large television was allegedly stolen in the city’s east end.

Toronto police said two people allegedly broke into a building in the area of Main and Gerrard streets at around 5:01 a.m. on Thursday morning and stole a large, flat-screen television.

Officers are now searching for a man and a woman, Toronto police said.

The man is described as six-feet tall and slim build. He was wearing a dark toque, light hooded sweater, dark pants and white shoes during the incident. Police said he was wearing a cross-body bag with reflective stripes.

Police said the woman was five-feet, six-inches tall with long, blonde hair. She wore a light toque, light hooded sweater, shorts and sandals at the time of the incident, police said.

