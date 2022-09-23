Regina educator Henry Braun honoured after passing away at the age of 91

Send this page to someone via email

The namesake of Henry Braun Elementary School in Regina has died at the age of 91.

“Dad was an excellent educator, obviously an excellent father and we’re just proud of his legacy.”

Those were the words of Henry’s son Wes Braun as he looked at the people who gathered Thursday night to celebrate the life of his father.

Henry Braun Elementary School hosted an open house and a memorial on Thursday night to honour the life of Henry Braun, for whom the school is named.

Braun worked and contributed to Regina public schools for more than 60 years, and in 1987, the Henry Braun school opened its doors after Braun’s retirement.

“The school has been excellent to my dad over the years and he has always enjoyed coming and participating. And I think he has been good for the school too.

“He was a fun-loving guy. He loved the outdoors, and he loved teaching and was a great family figure as well.”

Even throughout retirement, Braun continued to have a connection with the school and its students. He would regularly attend assemblies, participate in award ceremonies and stay in touch with teachers and students.

“He was a very nice and caring person,” said Henry Braun student Liam Derow. “He spent a lot of time speaking in assemblies trying to teach us to be a better person.”

Students and parents from across the community gathered to honour Braun and share memories they have of him.

“I moved back to the area because I loved it that much and I’m very happy my kids can go here,” said Randi Horvath with tears in her eyes.

Braun spent time teaching math at Thom Collegiate before moving on to serve as the vice-principal of Massey and Westmore schools. He then was appointed principal of Massey School and Cochrane High School. Later in his career, he advanced to assistant superintendent and then superintendent.

On Monday, principal Rhonda Haus heard the news of Braun’s passing, and wanted to honour him at the elementary’s open house.

“I know lots of the parents who are coming tonight with their children and they also attended the school and it means a lot to the community so we thought we would turn it into a memorial as well and they have some things set up for families to remember him by,” she said.

The parents, teachers and students all hope they can carry on Braun’s legacy for years to come.

“We have his slogan ‘be the best that you can be’ and that’s a message that everyone remembers. He said it all the time and it’s an important part of our school and ‘be the best you can be’ is a slogan we should all live by,” Haus said.

