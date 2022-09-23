Longtime Winnipeg police officer found dead after being charged with child pornography

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

A longtime Winnipeg police officer is dead after being charged with possessing child pornography.

Winnipeg police say 39-year-old Yvan Corriveau was found dead Friday morning and his death is not considered criminal.

Manitoba RCMP say they received several complaints from the RCMP National Child Exploitation Crime Centre. Officers executed a search warrant at a home in Ile De Chenes Thursday, where Corriveau was arrested on four charges, including possession of child pornography, accessing child pornography, making available child pornography and making written child pornography.

He was later released after his arrest on a judge’s order, before being found dead.

Story continues below advertisement

Corriveau worked with the Winnipeg Police Service for 15 years. Police say they will provide no further information on his arrest.