Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Longtime Winnipeg police officer found dead after being charged with child pornography

By Marney Blunt & Kevin Hirschfield Global News
Posted September 23, 2022 6:11 pm
A Winnipeg Police Service shoulder badge is seen at the Public Information Office in Winnipeg, on Sept. 2, 2021. View image in full screen
A Winnipeg Police Service shoulder badge is seen at the Public Information Office in Winnipeg, on Sept. 2, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/David Lipnowski

A longtime Winnipeg police officer is dead after being charged with possessing child pornography.

Winnipeg police say 39-year-old Yvan Corriveau was found dead Friday morning and his death is not considered criminal.

Read more: Winnipeg man handed more child porn, sexual exploitation charges as investigation continues

Manitoba RCMP say they received several complaints from the RCMP National Child Exploitation Crime Centre. Officers executed a search warrant at a home in Ile De Chenes Thursday, where Corriveau was arrested on four charges, including possession of child pornography, accessing child pornography, making available child pornography and making written child pornography.

Trending Stories

Read more: Manitoba man faces luring, child porn charges after RCMP bust

He was later released after his arrest on a judge’s order, before being found dead.

Story continues below advertisement

Corriveau worked with the Winnipeg Police Service for 15 years. Police say they will provide no further information on his arrest.

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Winnipeg crime tagManitoba RCMP tagWinnipeg Police Service tagChild Pornography tagpolice officer charged tagpolice officer charges with child pornography tagpolice officer found dead tagRCMP National Child Exploitation Crime Centre tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers