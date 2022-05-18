Menu

Crime

Winnipeg man handed more child porn, sexual exploitation charges as investigation continues

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted May 18, 2022 3:56 pm
A 69-year-old Winnipeg man is facing more child pornography charges after an arrest earlier this year, police say. View image in full screen
A 69-year-old Winnipeg man is facing more child pornography charges after an arrest earlier this year, police say. File / Global News

A Winnipeg man is facing a lengthy list of child pornography and sexual exploitation charges after he allegedly uploaded sexual abuse imagery to social media.

Police said the investigation began later last year after their internet child exploitation unit (ICE) was tipped off to the images.

The suspect, 69-year-old Kenneth Scott Coffey, was initially arrested at a Pritchard Avenue home in February for accessing and possessing child porn. At the time, police seized a pair of cell phones.

Read more: Winnipeg man charged after kids sexually assaulted at unlicensed daycare: police

On Thursday, Coffey was again arrested at home and charged with making, printing, publishing or possessing child pornography. He also faces four counts of luring a person under 18, three counts of transmitting sexually explicit material to a person under 18, and a handful of other related charges.

Winnipeg police are asking anyone with information relevant to the investigation involving Coffey to call police at 204-986-6172 or the Child Abuse Unit at 204-986-6172.

Click to play video: 'Winnipeg Police Make Arrest In Child Exploitation Investigation' Winnipeg Police Make Arrest In Child Exploitation Investigation
Winnipeg Police Make Arrest In Child Exploitation Investigation – Apr 22, 2022
