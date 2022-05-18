Winnipeg man handed more child porn, sexual exploitation charges as investigation continues

Send this page to someone via email

A Winnipeg man is facing a lengthy list of child pornography and sexual exploitation charges after he allegedly uploaded sexual abuse imagery to social media.

Police said the investigation began later last year after their internet child exploitation unit (ICE) was tipped off to the images.

The suspect, 69-year-old Kenneth Scott Coffey, was initially arrested at a Pritchard Avenue home in February for accessing and possessing child porn. At the time, police seized a pair of cell phones.

On Thursday, Coffey was again arrested at home and charged with making, printing, publishing or possessing child pornography. He also faces four counts of luring a person under 18, three counts of transmitting sexually explicit material to a person under 18, and a handful of other related charges.

Winnipeg police are asking anyone with information relevant to the investigation involving Coffey to call police at 204-986-6172 or the Child Abuse Unit at 204-986-6172.

