Sports

Blue Jays recall White, option Griffin

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted September 23, 2022 3:58 pm

TORONTO – The Toronto Blue Jays have recalled right-hander Mitch White and named him the starter for Friday night’s road game against the Tampa Bay Rays.

White had been optioned to Triple-A Buffalo on Sept. 14.

Entering play Friday, he had a 0-4 record and 7.47 earned-run average with Toronto since he was acquired in an Aug. 2 trade with the Los Angeles Dodgers. White was 1-6 with a 5.05 ERA in 22 appearances — including 16 starts — with Toronto and L.A. this season.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

The Blue Jays also optioned left-hander Foster Griffin to the Bisons.

He held the Rays without a run in a two-inning appearance on Thursday night, a day after being recalled from Buffalo.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 23, 2022.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
