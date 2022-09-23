Menu

Canada

Outgoing Alberta premier Jason Kenney pokes fun at himself in speech

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted September 23, 2022 2:30 pm
Alberta Premier Jason Kenney speaks in response to the results of the United Conservative Party leadership review in Calgary on Wednesday May 18, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Dave Chidley. View image in full screen
Alberta Premier Jason Kenney speaks in response to the results of the United Conservative Party leadership review in Calgary on Wednesday May 18, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Dave Chidley. https://globalnews.ca/news/8848733/big-tent-conservative-party-alberta-kenney-ucp/

Alberta Premier Jason Kenney drew laughs and applause in one of his final speeches before he leaves the job in two weeks.

Kenney, speaking to municipal leaders in Calgary on Friday, interrupted one burst of applause by saying the warmth clearly shows he’s not at one of his own United Conservative caucus meetings.

Read more: Is a ‘big tent’ conservative party realistic in Alberta anymore?

Kenney also got a phone call at the podium, and let it go to voicemail, saying: “Sorry, Justin, I’ll call back later.”

He joked that he had tried and failed to land a part in one of the many film and TV productions now shooting in Alberta, calling it proof that politics is “show biz for ugly people.”

Read more: Politicians react to Jason Kenney’s intention to resign as UCP leader: ‘This job is never easy’

Kenney announced in May he was quitting as United Conservative leader and premier after receiving a lukewarm 51 per cent support from party members in a leadership review.

Before that, he had faced open challenges from his party and caucus to his leadership and to his handling of the COVID-19 pandemic.

A vote to replace Kenney is to take place Oct. 6.

Click to play video: 'Recapping the latest from the UCP leadership race' Recapping the latest from the UCP leadership race
© 2022 The Canadian Press
