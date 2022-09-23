Menu

Economy

B.C. government to make affordable child care announcement

By Richard Zussman & Amy Judd Global News
Posted September 23, 2022 1:18 pm
WATCH LIVE: B.C. government are set to make an announcement at 10:30 a.m. PT

As many British Columbians feel the pinch on their wallet, there could be some promising news on the way for families.

The province is set to announce Friday morning how it will make child care more affordable.

It comes as the B.C. government works to expand its $10-a-day child-care program.

Back in 2021, the federal government pledged more than $3 billion to reduce the average cost of child care to $10 per day by 2026.

Right now, the province’s aim is to double the number of $10-a-day spaces to more than 12,000 by December.

Despite the work to expand the number of $10-a-day spaces, they still only make up a fraction of spots.

The announcement will be live streamed above at 10:30 a.m. and will be broadcast live on BC1.

More to come…

