B.C. government to make affordable child care announcement

As many British Columbians feel the pinch on their wallet, there could be some promising news on the way for families.

The province is set to announce Friday morning how it will make child care more affordable.

It comes as the B.C. government works to expand its $10-a-day child-care program.

Back in 2021, the federal government pledged more than $3 billion to reduce the average cost of child care to $10 per day by 2026.

Right now, the province’s aim is to double the number of $10-a-day spaces to more than 12,000 by December.

Despite the work to expand the number of $10-a-day spaces, they still only make up a fraction of spots.

The announcement will be live streamed above at 10:30 a.m.

