Crime

House fire in Kelowna’s Black Mountain area sparked by candle

By Kathy Michaels Global News
Posted September 23, 2022 1:46 pm
File: Kelowna Fire Department. View image in full screen
File: Kelowna Fire Department. Global News

A candle left unattended in a Black Mountain area home offered a less than soothing experience Thursday.

At approximately 4:30 p.m. Thursday, a bedroom of a single-family home located in 1400 block of Mine Hill Lane in Kelowna’s Black Mountain area, was called in to the dire department.

John Kelly, Kelowna Fire Department platoon captain, said that crews entered the home and discovered a small fire on the dresser in the front bedroom.

“The fire was quickly extinguished,” Kelly said, adding later, “Please remember to exercise caution when using candles and not leave them unattended.”

Read more: Kelowna senior considers living in car after losing everything in fire

“The home was then ventilated of residual smoke. Damage was contained to the bedroom. The fire was accidental, and there were no injuries to report.”

Three engines, a rescue unit, a command vehicle and 17 personnel were dispatched to the fire.

