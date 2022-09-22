Kelowna, B.C. mayoral candidate David Habib helping evict tenants at ‘problem home’

Send this page to someone via email

A drug house on Nickel Road in Kelowna, B.C., is one step closer to being vacant, after the landlord took action by hiring a friend to deal with the tenants who owe around $15,000 in unpaid rent.

The home located in the Kelowna neighbourhood of Rutland on 235 Nickel Road has been making headlines, after police have had to open over 30 police files since November 2021 for issues such as noise complaints, stolen property, assaults and suspicious activity.

Just two days after neighbours held a peaceful protest outside the problem home, boards were installed on the windows and those living inside have been given until the end of the month to leave. Surrey-based landlord Amit Chopra had tried to contact the Kelowna city council and the mayor, but he did not hear back. He decided to reach out to mayoral candidate, David Habib, who offered to help out.

“The first thing we did was we alerted the people on what we were there to do, we’re here to board up the house,” said Kelowna mayoral candidate, David Habib.

“By the instruction of the owner I got written documentation giving me consent and that you got to go or you’re going to be boarded inside.”

Habib added that those living inside the drug house have overstayed their welcome.

“I think the community is telling them it’s time to get going,” expressed Habib

“I think the part I played was just trying to find an amicable solution for both sides that gave them a little time to get themselves together and get out and gave the homeowner back his home.”

The mayoral candidate’s slogan in the upcoming civic election is “As Kelowna’s Mayor, I will fight for you.” Habib says this is just another example of how he’ll do whatever it takes to help his community.

“I’ve always been as I like to say, ‘in your corner,’” said Habib,

“Whether its an issue like this, homelessness, drug addiction, mental health issues – there’s just a wide array of these things that are happening in this community, and of course I’ve always been there for the kids.”

Despite the actions taken by Habib, one neighbour in the area who took part in Saturday’s protest says the tenants have since removed most of the boards and are back inside.

“The boards were down probably a few hours after they were boarded up,” said concerned resident Gary Servant.

“They ripped them all off and they don’t care about us, they don’t care about the neighbourhood, they don’t care about the surroundings. They’re just bad people in a good neighbourhood.”

The proud Nickel Road resident said he looks forward to Sept. 30, the day he and his neighbours can take back their street.

“I would be over the moon,” said Servant.

“If they’re gone by the end of the month, that’s awesome,”

According to Habib, both the landlord and RCMP will be on hand on Sept. 30 to ensure the move-out process goes smoothly.