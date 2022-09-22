Menu

Crime

Drug charges pending against man found passed out in vehicle, say Penticton RCMP

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted September 22, 2022 7:02 pm
A photo of the alleged seized drugs, weapons and cash found inside a vehicle in Penticton, B.C., on Wednesday. View image in full screen
A photo of the alleged seized drugs, weapons and cash found inside a vehicle in Penticton, B.C., on Wednesday. Penticton RCMP

Drug charges are pending against a Penticton, B.C., man, say police, after he was found passed out in his vehicle on Wednesday morning.

Penticton RCMP say the 34-year-old man was arrested around 9 a.m., near Amherst Street and Rosetown Avenue, following a report of someone asleep inside a vehicle.

“Upon arrival, the officer observed the man slumped over his steering wheel with the engine still running,” police said.

Read more: ‘Equivalent to 29,000 lethal doses of fentanyl’ seized in the Okanagan: BC CFSEU

RCMP say the man was arrested for suspected drug-impaired driving, and that a search of the vehicle resulted in the seizure of multiple weapons, a significant quantity of suspected drugs, morphine pills, LSD, illegal cigarettes and a large amount of Canadian currency.

“This is a good example of how the general public can help our officers locate and disrupt criminal activity in our community by simply witnessing and reporting it,” said Const. James Grandy.

Click to play video: 'Safe supply of drugs drops ER visits, hospitalizations, study says' Safe supply of drugs drops ER visits, hospitalizations, study says
Safe supply of drugs drops ER visits, hospitalizations, study says
