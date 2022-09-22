Drug charges pending against man found passed out in vehicle, say Penticton RCMP

Send this page to someone via email

Drug charges are pending against a Penticton, B.C., man, say police, after he was found passed out in his vehicle on Wednesday morning.

Penticton RCMP say the 34-year-old man was arrested around 9 a.m., near Amherst Street and Rosetown Avenue, following a report of someone asleep inside a vehicle.

“Upon arrival, the officer observed the man slumped over his steering wheel with the engine still running,” police said.

RCMP say the man was arrested for suspected drug-impaired driving, and that a search of the vehicle resulted in the seizure of multiple weapons, a significant quantity of suspected drugs, morphine pills, LSD, illegal cigarettes and a large amount of Canadian currency.

“This is a good example of how the general public can help our officers locate and disrupt criminal activity in our community by simply witnessing and reporting it,” said Const. James Grandy.

