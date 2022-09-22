HamiltoNext seeks to pass on resident’s vision of city to candidates ahead of municipal election

Send this page to someone via email

With a municipal election looming, a nonpartisan group representing a number of Hamilton business organizations is hoping to answer some key questions around the economy and quality of life in the city.

A spokesperson for HamiltoNext.ca says it’s seeking input from residents to compile a profile for politicians on what the city’s population considers important to attract investment and talent to a “thriving and prosperous city.”

Story continues below advertisement

“We’re asking Hamiltonians to let us know what they’re looking for, what their vision is, so that we can use our campaign as a platform to get those questions out to the candidates so we can get those answers,” Ryan Kneisz told 900 CHML’s Good Morning Hamilton.

Kneisz said some of the top key questions revolve around ideas on attracting and keeping good-paying jobs in the city, expectations of new business and business expansion and how that relates to infrastructure and transportation, as well as how affordable housing needs to be managed to support thriving neighbourhoods.

“And finally, our main goal here, sustainability and climate resilience,” Kneisz said.

“What is the plan to make Hamilton more resilient to the impacts of climate change?”

The #HamOnt municipal election is coming up and a lot of information has been shared this week – mayoral candidate platforms, endorsements and plans for the city's future. Check out this roundup via @CBCHamilton https://t.co/Ygw6k737M5 #FrameOurFuture #HamiltonVotes2022 #yhmvote pic.twitter.com/EZ79QSwvX5 — HamiltoNEXT (@HamiltoNEXTca) September 15, 2022

Story continues below advertisement

Once the framework of the online public consultation is complete, the organization will present the issues to the candidates, who Kneisz said have been receptive.

“Of the candidates, we have a good rapport with all, conversations back and forth and upcoming,” he said,

“Very soon we’re going to have more information for all of Hamilton and … put out what their answers are to these questions so everyone can start to see their plans.”

Hamiltonians will go to the polls on Oct. 24 but can also vote by mail, provided they register to receive a municipal election voting package by Sept. 22.

More than 92 individuals signed on for a voice in council including nine mayoral hopefuls looking to succeed Mayor Fred Eisenberger.

Eighty-three are hoping to represent constituents as councillors.

Advertisement