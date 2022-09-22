SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Video link
Headline link
World

55 Russian troops freed in prisoner swap with Ukraine, Moscow says

By Staff Reuters
Posted September 22, 2022 8:12 am
WATCH: 'We could be at a turning point': Freeland comments on Putin's nuclear threats
WATCH: 'We could be at a turning point': Freeland comments on Putin's nuclear threats

Russia’s defence ministry said on Thursday that 55 of its servicemen had been returned to Russia in the largest prisoner exchange deal with Ukraine since the start of the war.

In its daily briefing, the ministry said the fighters – from Russia’s armed forces and its proxies in the Russian-backed separatist regions of eastern Ukraine – had been transported to Russia by a military plane and were undergoing medical checks.

Read more: Traffic intensifying on Russian border, Finland says amid mobilization order

The surprise swap involved almost 300 people, including 10 foreigners and Ukrainian commanders who had led a prolonged defense of the port city of Mariupol.

The Russian-installed separatist head of the self-proclaimed Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) said that pro-Kremlin Ukrainian politician Viktor Medvedchuk had been freed as part of the deal.

Medvedchuk, a personal friend of Russian President Vladimir Putin, headed a banned pro-Russian party in Ukraine and was facing treason charges.

'A nuclear war cannot be won': UN leaders condemn Putin's new threats over Ukraine
‘A nuclear war cannot be won’: UN leaders condemn Putin’s new threats over Ukraine

The swap was brokered by Saudi Arabia and comes just before referendums in parts of Ukraine occupied by Russia that are likely to pave the wave for Russia to formally declare the annexation of more swathes of its neighbour.

© 2022 Reuters
