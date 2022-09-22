Menu

Canada

Ottawa to explore impact of cannabis legalization in mandated review

By Laura Osman The Canadian Press
Posted September 22, 2022 7:52 am
Click to play video: '4 years after pot was legalized, Canada’s cannabis industry still faces challenges' 4 years after pot was legalized, Canada’s cannabis industry still faces challenges
WATCH: Four years after pot was legalized, Canada's cannabis industry still faces challenges – Apr 17, 2022

Federal ministers are expected to launch a long-awaited review of the government’s cannabis legislation on Thursday.

The Liberals lifted a century-long prohibition on the recreational use and sale of cannabis in October 2018, with the provision that they review the law three years after comes into force.

That review is nearly one year overdue.

The legislation dictates that the federal government must investigate the impact of legalization on public health, youth consumption and Indigenous persons and communities.

The review will also look at the cultivation of cannabis in homes.

Health Minister Jean-Yves Duclos and Addictions Minister Carolyn Bennett must present a report to the House of Commons and Senate within 18 months of the launch of the review.

