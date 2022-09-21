Menu

Environment

Minor earthquake strikes near Prince George, B.C.

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted September 21, 2022 7:25 pm
Mr. P.G. is pictured in Prince George, B.C. March, 2015. View image in full screen
Mr. P.G. is pictured in Prince George, B.C. March, 2015. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward

A minor earthquake struck near Prince George B.C. on Wednesday afternoon and social media posts suggest it was widely felt across the city.

According to Earthquakes Canada, the earthquake was a 3.4 magnitude at a depth of five kilometres. It struck at 3:07 p.m.

Anything between 3.0 and 3.9 is considered a minor earthquake on a measurement scale whose highest classification is 8.0 or more.

The organization said there are no reports of damage and none are expected.

However, people on social media said the earthquake felt like a jolt or a loud bang with some sudden shaking.

Click to play video: 'First steps taken in establishing Canadian earthquake early warning system' First steps taken in establishing Canadian earthquake early warning system
First steps taken in establishing Canadian earthquake early warning system – Mar 28, 2022
