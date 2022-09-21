Minor earthquake strikes near Prince George, B.C.

Send this page to someone via email

A minor earthquake struck near Prince George B.C. on Wednesday afternoon and social media posts suggest it was widely felt across the city.

According to Earthquakes Canada, the earthquake was a 3.4 magnitude at a depth of five kilometres. It struck at 3:07 p.m.

Anything between 3.0 and 3.9 is considered a minor earthquake on a measurement scale whose highest classification is 8.0 or more.

The organization said there are no reports of damage and none are expected.

However, people on social media said the earthquake felt like a jolt or a loud bang with some sudden shaking.

