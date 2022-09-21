21 Edmonton schools experiencing ‘respiratory illness outbreaks’

Respiratory illness outbreaks have been declared at more than 20 schools in Edmonton, Global News has learned.
An outbreak is declared by Alberta Health Services when schools report at least 10 per cent of students are sick.
At that point, health officials work with the school to determine next steps — a pre-pandemic process.
The Edmonton Public School Board had 17 schools listed in outbreak status on Tuesday:
- Sweetgrass
- Keheewin
- Beacon Heights
- Oliver
- Virginia Park
- Ekota
- Belmont
- King Edward
- Clara Tyner
- Elmwood
- McKee
- Duggan
- Kirkness
- York
- James Gibbons
- Belmead
- Forest Heights
Four Edmonton Catholic Schools were experiencing outbreaks, but ECSD did not provide which schools they were.
Families received letters from their schools informing them of the outbreak status.
Only one Calgary public school is currently above the 10 per cent threshold, a Calgary Board of Education spokesperson confirmed.
Dr. Craig Jenne, an associate professor in the department of microbiology, immunology and infectious diseases at the University of Calgary, said there doesn’t appear to be much influenza circulating in either cities, according to wastewater testing.
But he said other diseases like RSV, the common cold and COVID-19 are known to be circulating in the community.
“Without screening, we have no idea of what numbers those might might be,” he said.
— More to come…
