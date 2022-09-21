Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Traffic

6 people sent to hospital as major crash closes Highway 1 eastbound in West Vancouver

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted September 21, 2022 3:57 pm
The scene of a serious crash on Highway 1 in West Vancouver on Wednesday, Sept. 21.
The scene of a serious crash on Highway 1 in West Vancouver on Wednesday, Sept. 21. Global News

A major crash closed Highway 1 eastbound between the Cypress Bowl exit and 22nd Street Wednesday morning.

West Vancouver police said both eastbound lanes were closed and were likely to be closed for some time.

BC Emergency Health Services said crews were first called at 11:19 a.m. about a multi-vehicle incident in West Vancouver.

Six ambulances and a supervisor responded. Paramedics cared for and transported six patients: two in critical condition, two in serious condition and two in stable condition to the hospital.

One ambulance remains at the scene.

Click to play video: 'Woman dead and driver in custody after Surrey crash' Woman dead and driver in custody after Surrey crash
Woman dead and driver in custody after Surrey crash

Images from the scene showed a camper van that appeared to have crashed on top of a red car, but it was unclear how that happened.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

Everyone is being asked to avoid the area.

More to come…

 

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Highway 1 tagHighway 1 Crash tag22nd Street tagWest Vancouver crash tagcypress bowl tagCrash West Vancouver tagWest Vancouver Highway 1 crash tagWest Vanocuver tagWest Vanocuver police tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers