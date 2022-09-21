6 people sent to hospital as major crash closes Highway 1 eastbound in West Vancouver

A major crash closed Highway 1 eastbound between the Cypress Bowl exit and 22nd Street Wednesday morning.
West Vancouver police said both eastbound lanes were closed and were likely to be closed for some time.
BC Emergency Health Services said crews were first called at 11:19 a.m. about a multi-vehicle incident in West Vancouver.
Six ambulances and a supervisor responded. Paramedics cared for and transported six patients: two in critical condition, two in serious condition and two in stable condition to the hospital.
One ambulance remains at the scene.
Images from the scene showed a camper van that appeared to have crashed on top of a red car, but it was unclear how that happened.
Everyone is being asked to avoid the area.
More to come…
