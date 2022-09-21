$31.6M construction project underway at Selkirk Regional Health Centre

Send this page to someone via email

A $31.6 million construction project is underway on a planned expansion of Selkirk Regional Health Centre, Premier Heather Stefanson announced Wednesday.

The goal of the expansion is that it will significantly expand acute care inpatient capacity and increase its role in Manitoba’s surgery program.

It will support an increase of surgeries performed at the site, such as general procedures, gynecology, urology and endoscopy.

“Today’s announcement is another step forward in our commitment to provide more services closer to home for all Manitobans,” said Stefanson.

Thirty acute care inpatient beds and three emergency department treatment spaces will be added as part of the project.

“This significant investment will increase patient capacity and allow the site to provide more services, which will further improve the quality of patient care for residents in the region while building a stronger health-care system for all Manitobans,” she added.

The new beds will allow care to be delivered locally for an increased number of inpatients and a higher volume of surgical and endoscopy patients.

The project will include minor design changes to improve patient flow and expand treatment capacity within the emergency department.

“Expanding the Selkirk Regional Health Centre will help meet the needs of residents living in Selkirk and the broader health region,” said Marion Ellis, CEO of Interlake-Eastern Regional Health Authority.

Construction crews have begun readying the land for the addition, while renovations on the emergency department are expected to begin in the fall.

The first phase, which includes renovations to the emergency department, is expected to be completed by next summer and the overall expansion is scheduled for completion by late 2024.

“We appreciate how quickly construction has been initiated on this project,” said Ellis.

This project is part of a historic capital investment of at least $812 million in building, expanding and renovating health-care facilities across the province as part of Manitoba’s Clinical and Preventive Services Plan.

