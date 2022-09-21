Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Health

$31.6M construction project underway at Selkirk Regional Health Centre

By Amy-Ellen Prentice Global News
Posted September 21, 2022 4:37 pm
Construction is underway on a planned expansion of Selkirk Regional Health Centre, Premier Heather Stefanson announced Wednesday. . View image in full screen
Construction is underway on a planned expansion of Selkirk Regional Health Centre, Premier Heather Stefanson announced Wednesday. . JGW

A $31.6 million construction project is underway on a planned expansion of Selkirk Regional Health Centre, Premier Heather Stefanson announced Wednesday.

The goal of the expansion is that it will significantly expand acute care inpatient capacity and increase its role in Manitoba’s surgery program.

It will support an increase of surgeries performed at the site, such as general procedures, gynecology, urology and endoscopy.

“Today’s announcement is another step forward in our commitment to provide more services closer to home for all Manitobans,” said Stefanson.

Thirty acute care inpatient beds and three emergency department treatment spaces will be added as part of the project.

“This significant investment will increase patient capacity and allow the site to provide more services, which will further improve the quality of patient care for residents in the region while building a stronger health-care system for all Manitobans,” she added.

Story continues below advertisement

The new beds will allow care to be delivered locally for an increased number of inpatients and a higher volume of surgical and endoscopy patients.

Trending Stories

Read more: About 18,000 Manitoba health support workers reach tentative contract deal

The project will include minor design changes to improve patient flow and expand treatment capacity within the emergency department.

“Expanding the Selkirk Regional Health Centre will help meet the needs of residents living in Selkirk and the broader health region,” said Marion Ellis, CEO of Interlake-Eastern Regional Health Authority.

Construction crews have begun readying the land for the addition, while renovations on the emergency department are expected to begin in the fall.

The first phase, which includes renovations to the emergency department, is expected to be completed by next summer and the overall expansion is scheduled for completion by late 2024.

“We appreciate how quickly construction has been initiated on this project,” said Ellis.

This project is part of a historic capital investment of at least $812 million in building, expanding and renovating health-care facilities across the province as part of Manitoba’s Clinical and Preventive Services Plan.

Click to play video: 'Overwhelmed Winnipeg emergency department leaves seriously sick, injured patients waiting for care' Overwhelmed Winnipeg emergency department leaves seriously sick, injured patients waiting for care
Overwhelmed Winnipeg emergency department leaves seriously sick, injured patients waiting for care
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Manitoba tagwinnipeg tagHealth tagManitoba Government tagpremier heather stefanson tagSelkirk Regional Health Centre tagConstruction underway at Selkirk Regional Health Centre tagExpanding health care centre tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers