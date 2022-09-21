Menu

Crime

Wanted Lindsay man found with drugs during OPP traffic stop in Madoc

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted September 21, 2022 2:44 pm
Central Hastings OPP seized drugs and arrested one person following a traffic stop.
Central Hastings OPP seized drugs and arrested one person following a traffic stop. Central Hastings OPP

A Lindsay, Ont., man faces drug-related charges following a traffic stop by OPP in Madoc on Tuesday morning.

Central Hastings OPP say around 9:30 a.m, officers and members of the community street crime unit arrested a man who was wanted on a warrant during a traffic stop.

Read more: 1 arrested after $1.7M grow-op busted in Madoc, Central Hastings OPP say

OPP say investigators also seized a “large quantity” of suspected crystal methamphetamine and morphine pills.

Daniel Macpherson, 34, of Lindsay, was arrested and charged with two counts of possession of a Schedule 1 substance for the purpose of trafficking.

He was held in custody and is scheduled to appear in court in Belleville on Wednesday, OPP said.

Click to play video: 'Safe supply of drugs drops ER visits, hospitalizations, study says' Safe supply of drugs drops ER visits, hospitalizations, study says
