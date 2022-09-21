Winnipeg man stabbed and bear sprayed, woman assaulted

Send this page to someone via email

A man was stabbed several times and bear sprayed while a woman was assaulted on Tuesday, Winnipeg police say.

Police found a man is his 20s at a nearby restaurant on Keewatin Street and Logan Avenue suffering from stab wounds and the effects of bear spray after responding to an assault report at 9:57 p.m.

Emergency first aid was administered and he was taken to the hospital in unstable condition but later upgraded to stable.

Additionally, a woman also in her 20s was found nearby with minor injuries after being assaulted but she did not require medical assistance at the scene, police say.

It is believed that the two victims (who are acquittances) were walking in the area when they were confronted by a group who then assaulted them.

Story continues below advertisement

Police continue to investigate.

Anyone with information can call the major crimes unit at 204-986-6219 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).

0:36 2 teens charged in pair of random North Kildonan stabbing incidents 2 teens charged in pair of random North Kildonan stabbing incidents – Sep 10, 2022