Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Winnipeg man stabbed and bear sprayed, woman assaulted

By Amy-Ellen Prentice Global News
Posted September 21, 2022 2:05 pm
A man was stabbed several times and bear sprayed and a woman was assaulted on Tuesday, Winnipeg police say. . View image in full screen
A man was stabbed several times and bear sprayed and a woman was assaulted on Tuesday, Winnipeg police say. . Shane Gibson/Global News

A man was stabbed several times and bear sprayed while a woman was assaulted on Tuesday, Winnipeg police say.

Police found a man is his 20s at a nearby restaurant on Keewatin Street and Logan Avenue suffering from stab wounds and the effects of bear spray after responding to an assault report at 9:57 p.m.

Emergency first aid was administered and he was taken to the hospital in unstable condition but later upgraded to stable.

Read more: Man assaulted, robbed after withdrawing cash at bank, Winnipeg police say

Additionally, a woman also in her 20s was found nearby with minor injuries after being assaulted but she did not require medical assistance at the scene, police say.

Trending Stories

It is believed that the two victims (who are acquittances) were walking in the area when they were confronted by a group who then assaulted them.

Story continues below advertisement

Police continue to investigate.

Anyone with information can call the major crimes unit at 204-986-6219 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).

Click to play video: '2 teens charged in pair of random North Kildonan stabbing incidents' 2 teens charged in pair of random North Kildonan stabbing incidents
2 teens charged in pair of random North Kildonan stabbing incidents – Sep 10, 2022
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Manitoba tagAssault tagwinnipeg tagStabbing tagWinnipeg crime tagWPS tagbear sprayed tagKeewatin Street and Logan avenue tagWinnipeg man stabbed several times tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers