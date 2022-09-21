Suspect sought after man threatened with knife to the throat in St. Thomas, Ont., police say

Send this page to someone via email

Police in St. Thomas, Ont., are looking for a male suspect accused of holding a knife to the throat of another man near Athletic Park early Tuesday.

The incident happened around 5:30 a.m. on a trail running between the park and Hiawatha Street, police said.

As the pedestrian was travelling east on the path, police say he was approached suddenly by an unknown man who held a knife to the victim’s neck and demanded his phone.

Police say the victim pushed the suspect away and managed to escape but was cut in the process. After running from the suspect, the victim managed to find help from a resident on Hiawatha and was later taken to hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

The suspect is described as male and six feet tall with a thin build, a short beard “that gets longer towards his chin and a little bit of grey,” a long nose and thin lips, police said.

“The suspect was wearing a dark hat possibly with a Nike swoosh on it and a spring coat that appears poofy,” police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.