Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - 980 CFPL

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Suspect sought after man threatened with knife to the throat in St. Thomas, Ont., police say

By Staff 980 CFPL
Posted September 21, 2022 1:43 pm
FILE PHOTO.
FILE PHOTO. St. Thomas Police Service/Facebook

Police in St. Thomas, Ont., are looking for a male suspect accused of holding a knife to the throat of another man near Athletic Park early Tuesday.

The incident happened around 5:30 a.m. on a trail running between the park and Hiawatha Street, police said.

As the pedestrian was travelling east on the path, police say he was approached suddenly by an unknown man who held a knife to the victim’s neck and demanded his phone.

Read more: Man charged in overnight Richmond Row stabbing investigation, London, Ont. police say

Police say the victim pushed the suspect away and managed to escape but was cut in the process. After running from the suspect, the victim managed to find help from a resident on Hiawatha and was later taken to hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

The suspect is described as male and six feet tall with a thin build, a short beard “that gets longer towards his chin and a little bit of grey,” a long nose and thin lips, police said.

“The suspect was wearing a dark hat possibly with a Nike swoosh on it and a spring coat that appears poofy,” police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Robbery tagArmed Robbery tagSt. Thomas tagElgin County tagOntario crime tagSt. Thomas Police tagSt. Thomas Police Service tagSuspect Sought tagSt. Thomas crime tagThreatened tagAthletic Park tagstps tagst. thomas robbery taghiawatha street tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers