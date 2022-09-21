Menu

Health

Ontario hospitals can begin moving patients to nursing homes not of their choosing

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted September 21, 2022 11:54 am
Click to play video: 'Ontario government to charge patients for refusing to leave hospital' Ontario government to charge patients for refusing to leave hospital
WATCH ABOVE: Ontario hospital patients could soon face a daily charge if they are discharged by a doctor but refuse to leave the health care facility. Global News’ Queen’s Park Bureau Chief Colin D’Mello reports.

Hospitals across Ontario can begin moving discharged patients awaiting long-term care into nursing homes not of their choosing today.

A new law allows hospitals to send those patients to homes up to 70 kilometres away in southern Ontario and up to 150 kilometres away in northern regions on a temporary basis.

Some hospital leaders have applauded the province’s move to try to ease pressures on hospitals.

Emergency departments across the province have closed for hours or days at a time over the past few months.

Trending Stories

Read more: Ontario patients to be charged daily fee for refusing to leave hospital

Scarborough Health Network CEO David Graham says the new law will open up beds, which will allow for more surgeries to take place.

Story continues below advertisement

Huron Perth Healthcare Alliance CEO Andrew Williams says he applauds the government for the law, but says it won’t immediately help his facility because there are no empty long-term care beds in the region.

The province says the new rules will help free up at least 250 hospital beds in the first six months.

On Nov. 20, hospitals can begin charging patients $400 per day if they refuse to move.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
