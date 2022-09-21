Nova Scotia is offering Omicron targeted COVID 19 vaccine to residents 18 and up

Send this page to someone via email

All adults in Nova Scotia can now book an appointment for the Omicron-targeted COVID-19 vaccine.

Public Health is recommending that everyone 18 and older receive the new vaccine, which is said to offer more protection than the first-generation vaccines that target the original strain of the novel coronavirus.

Nova Scotia last week opened up appointments for people 65 years old and up.

Chief medical officer of health Dr. Robert Strang said in a statement that the province now has capacity to offer the new vaccine to all adults.

Strang is encouraging everyone who is eligible for the shot to book an appointment for a dose.

Story continues below advertisement

Nova Scotia is now publishing its case data monthly, and the province reported on Sept. 13 that nearly 6,900 people tested positive for COVID-19 in August.

1:57 Dr. Strang speaks at N.S. legislative committee on health Dr. Strang speaks at N.S. legislative committee on health – Aug 30, 2022

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 21, 2022.