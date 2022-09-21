Menu

Health

Nova Scotia is offering Omicron targeted COVID 19 vaccine to residents 18 and up

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted September 21, 2022 11:48 am
Click to play video: 'COVID-19: Bivalent vaccine ‘superior’ against Omicron and subvariants, Tam says' COVID-19: Bivalent vaccine ‘superior’ against Omicron and subvariants, Tam says
Asked why Canada was getting a bivalent vaccine that targets the B.A.1 Omicron subvariant instead of what the U.S. is receiving, which targets B.A.4 or B.A.5, chief public health officer Dr. Theresa Tam said Thursday the dose being received provided an immune response that is "superior" against both the original strain and B.A.1, B.A. 4 and B.A.5 – Sep 1, 2022

All adults in Nova Scotia can now book an appointment for the Omicron-targeted COVID-19 vaccine.

Public Health is recommending that everyone 18 and older receive the new vaccine, which is said to offer more protection than the first-generation vaccines that target the original strain of the novel coronavirus.

Read more: When can you get an Omicron booster? Here’s how provinces are rolling them out

Nova Scotia last week opened up appointments for people 65 years old and up.

Chief medical officer of health Dr. Robert Strang said in a statement that the province now has capacity to offer the new vaccine to all adults.

Strang is encouraging everyone who is eligible for the shot to book an appointment for a dose.

Nova Scotia is now publishing its case data monthly, and the province reported on Sept. 13 that nearly 6,900 people tested positive for COVID-19 in August.

Click to play video: 'Dr. Strang speaks at N.S. legislative committee on health' Dr. Strang speaks at N.S. legislative committee on health
Dr. Strang speaks at N.S. legislative committee on health – Aug 30, 2022

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 21, 2022.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
