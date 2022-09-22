Microchip clinic in Guelph for pets takes place this weekend

Send this page to someone via email

There is a clinic happening in Guelph that can help owners be reunited with their lost pets much sooner.

Pet owners in Guelph and Wellington County can bring their dogs and cats in to be fitted with a microchip at the Guelph Humane Society at 190 Hanlon Creek Blvd. this Saturday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The chip implanted in the animal is the size of a grain of rice and contains the contact information for the pet and the owner.

“Currently, only 14 per cent of stray animals that come into GHS are microchipped” said Lisa Veit, executive director of the humane society.

“We implore pet owners to consider microchipping as a large number of dogs and cats that go missing each year in Guelph-Wellington have no form of identification.”

Story continues below advertisement

Katherine Leonard, the humane society’s manager of community programs and outreach, said the procedure is minimally invasive and the animal does not know that something is being put into them.

“It only takes a couple of seconds to implant (the microchip),” Leonard said. “Then whenever a pet is brought in, we scan the left shoulder blade at the top of the neck and it will tell us what the chip number is.”

This is the second time this year that the humane society has held a pet microchip clinic.

“We had 88 pets that were microchipped back in June,” Leonard said. “We do have appointment slots (for Saturday) still available but they are filling up very quickly.”

The cost of the microchip is $35 per pet and proceeds from this clinic go to help the humane society provide care and medical treatment to animals in need in our community.

To book an appointment go to the humane society’s booking site or email GHScares@guelphhumane.ca.