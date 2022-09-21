Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Man killed, 2 others injured in shooting in downtown Montreal

By Kalina Laframboise Global News
Posted September 21, 2022 10:11 am
Montreal police say no arrests have been made. View image in full screen
Montreal police say no arrests have been made. THE CANADIAN PRESS IMAGES/Mario Beauregard

Montreal police say one man has died and two others were seriously injured in a shooting downtown on Tuesday evening.

Gunshots were fired toward a vehicle shortly before 8 p.m. in front of the Bell Centre at the corner of de la Montagne and St-Antoine streets in the Ville-Marie borough, police say.

Police say they did not locate any victim at the scene when they arrived, but finally found them nearly a kilometre away in front of the Georges-Vanier metro station.

Trending Stories

Read more: Montreal police announces new unit to fight gun violence while critics look to community crime prevention

A 21-year-old man’s death was confirmed at Georges-Vanier metro station. A 20-year-old victim was taken to hospital in critical condition while the third man suffered injuries to his lower body.

Story continues below advertisement

No arrests have been made. Investigators had not yet met with the two injured men as of Wednesday morning.

Both scenes have been blocked off by police as an investigation is underway.

with files from Global News Morning and the Canadian Press

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Montreal Police tagGun Violence tagMontreal shooting tagMontreal gun violence tagMontreal police investigation tagDowntown Montreal shooting tagMontreal downtown shooting tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers