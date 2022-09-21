Man killed, 2 others injured in shooting in downtown Montreal

Send this page to someone via email

Montreal police say one man has died and two others were seriously injured in a shooting downtown on Tuesday evening.

Gunshots were fired toward a vehicle shortly before 8 p.m. in front of the Bell Centre at the corner of de la Montagne and St-Antoine streets in the Ville-Marie borough, police say.

Police say they did not locate any victim at the scene when they arrived, but finally found them nearly a kilometre away in front of the Georges-Vanier metro station.

A 21-year-old man’s death was confirmed at Georges-Vanier metro station. A 20-year-old victim was taken to hospital in critical condition while the third man suffered injuries to his lower body.

No arrests have been made. Investigators had not yet met with the two injured men as of Wednesday morning.

Both scenes have been blocked off by police as an investigation is underway.

