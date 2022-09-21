Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Some big winners sold in Ontario for Tuesday’s Lotto Max draw, but jackpot still unclaimed

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted September 21, 2022 10:12 am
Click to play video: 'Lotto 6/49 changing format, including newly added ‘Gold Ball Draw’' Lotto 6/49 changing format, including newly added ‘Gold Ball Draw’
WATCH ABOVE: (Sept. 12) Lotto 6/49 changing format, including newly added 'Gold Ball Draw' – Sep 12, 2022

Some tickets sold in Ontario won big in Tuesday’s Lotto Max draw, but the jackpot remains unclaimed.

Three Maxmillion winners were sold in the province, as were two tickets that won Encore prizes, the Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation said.

A winning ticket worth $1 million was sold in Barrie, while a Maxmillion ticket worth $500,000 was sold in Ottawa. The Ottawa ticket shares a Maxmillion prize with a ticket sold in Quebec.

Read more: $1M Lotto Max ticket sold in Barrie, Ont.

In Mississauga, a ticket worth $333,333.40 was sold — sharing a Maxmillion prize with two others sold in British Columbia.

Trending Stories

Two Encore prizes worth $100,000 each went to tickets sold in Simcoe County and Lennox and Addington County/Frontenac County.

Story continues below advertisement

Friday’s Lotto Max jackpot will be $70 million and there will also be an estimated 31 $1 million prizes up for grabs.

Here’s a look at the winning numbers from Tuesday’s draw, according to the OLG website:

Main Draw: 09 10 11 20 24 31 48 Bonus 36

Encore: 4978083

Maxmillions:

  • 01  02  04  13  21  30  41
  • 01  03  07  11  14  21  36
  • 01  07  20  30  35  36  46
  • 01  08  10  26  32  48  49
  • 01  15  16  27  36  43  49
  • 02  03  07  08  26  35  39
  • 02  13  17  18  22  25  34
  • 02  19  21  27  30  45  46
  • 03  07  15  39  45  47  50
  • 03  23  30  31  39  43  50
  • 04  08  14  16  18  19  42
  • 04  10  22  36  37  38  49
  • 05  22  23  24  25  44  48
  • 07  08  15  16  27  28  39
  • 07  09  32  33  34  40  41
  • 07  10  14  29  40  46  48
  • 08  17  19  23  26  42  45
  • 09  12  17  25  34  41  45
  • 10  11  14  18  36  38  47
  • 13  14  18  31  33  38  44
  • 15  17  22  33  35  37  42
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Ontario tagLottery tagLotto Max tagOlg tagOntario Lottery and Gaming Corporation taglotto max numbers tagEncore tagLotto Max draw tagLotto Max WInning Numbers tagMaxmillion tagOntario Lotto Max winners tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers