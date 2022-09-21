Some big winners sold in Ontario for Tuesday’s Lotto Max draw, but jackpot still unclaimed

Send this page to someone via email

Some tickets sold in Ontario won big in Tuesday’s Lotto Max draw, but the jackpot remains unclaimed.

Three Maxmillion winners were sold in the province, as were two tickets that won Encore prizes, the Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation said.

A winning ticket worth $1 million was sold in Barrie, while a Maxmillion ticket worth $500,000 was sold in Ottawa. The Ottawa ticket shares a Maxmillion prize with a ticket sold in Quebec.

In Mississauga, a ticket worth $333,333.40 was sold — sharing a Maxmillion prize with two others sold in British Columbia.

Two Encore prizes worth $100,000 each went to tickets sold in Simcoe County and Lennox and Addington County/Frontenac County.

Friday’s Lotto Max jackpot will be $70 million and there will also be an estimated 31 $1 million prizes up for grabs.

Here’s a look at the winning numbers from Tuesday’s draw, according to the OLG website:

Main Draw: 09 10 11 20 24 31 48 Bonus 36

Encore: 4978083

Maxmillions:

01 02 04 13 21 30 41

01 03 07 11 14 21 36

01 07 20 30 35 36 46

01 08 10 26 32 48 49

01 15 16 27 36 43 49

02 03 07 08 26 35 39

02 13 17 18 22 25 34

02 19 21 27 30 45 46

03 07 15 39 45 47 50

03 23 30 31 39 43 50

04 08 14 16 18 19 42

04 10 22 36 37 38 49

05 22 23 24 25 44 48

07 08 15 16 27 28 39

07 09 32 33 34 40 41

07 10 14 29 40 46 48

08 17 19 23 26 42 45

09 12 17 25 34 41 45

10 11 14 18 36 38 47

13 14 18 31 33 38 44

15 17 22 33 35 37 42