1 dead following Sarnia, Ont. fight, man charged with manslaughter

Sarnia, Ont., police have laid a manslaughter charge after a man died in a “physical altercation.”

On August 28, two individuals, who were known to each other, were at a gathering in the 100 block of Maness Court.

According to police, an argument later ensued between the two which escalated into a physical altercation that “required bystanders to break up the fight.”

The victim in the matter remained unconscious following the fight and was taken to hospital after sustaining serious injuries.

The other man was taken into custody and charged with aggravated assault.

The victim was later transferred to the London Health Science Centre in critical condition where he died from the injuries on Sept. 4.

The victim has been identified as Dalton Eugene Bressette, 26, of Sarnia.

Brandon Gilbert, 23, of Sarnia, was re-arrested on Sept. 15 and charged with one count of manslaughter.

He remains in custody pending a bail hearing.