Boo: Stanley Park Ghost Train cancelled for 3rd consecutive year

One of Vancouver’s most popular Halloween attractions will be out of action for a third consecutive year.

The City of Vancouver says the Stanley Park Ghost Train, a spooky, holiday-themed version of the park’s miniature railroad, has been cancelled for 2022 due to “mechanical issues affecting the antique engines and passenger cars.”

“Safety is the number one priority for the Park Board and the trains did not pass a recent inspection by Technical Safety BC,” the city said in a notice on its website.

The city said the engines, some of which are more than 60 years old, need hard-to-get parts and highly-specialized service from mechanics who are in short supply.

“By announcing the event cancellation now, we hope to ensure all impacted partners and vendors associated with the Ghost Train are given ample time to make alternate plans,” the city added.

“We are working diligently to resolve the mechanical issues before the popular winter holiday event, Bright Nights.”

The city said it is also working with SFU’s School of Sustainable Energy on long-term solutions, including possible electric trains.

The train was cancelled in 2020 due to safety concerns amid the COVID-19 pandemic, and again in 2021 due to evening closures in the park related to aggressive coyotes.