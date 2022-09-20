Menu

Crime

B.C. environmental protester banned from possessing glue after pair of Nanaimo protests

By Simon Little Global News
Posted September 20, 2022 6:06 pm
An environmental protestor, who glued himself to the door of a bank in Nanaimo, has been banned by a judge from possessing glue in public. View image in full screen
An environmental protestor, who glued himself to the door of a bank in Nanaimo, has been banned by a judge from possessing glue in public. Global News

A B.C. man avoided jail time but remains in a sticky legal situation for gluing himself to a Vancouver Island bank and a highway as a part of two environmental protests.

A provincial court judge handed the sentence to Victor Lawrence Brice on Aug. 3, over the Extinction Rebellion-affiliated protests on the Trans Canada Highway near Nanaimo on Jan. 27 and a local Royal Bank branch on April 7.

Read more: 6 arrested after old-growth activists block Ironworkers bridge, Highway 1 during rush hour

Brice was sentenced to 12 months of probation along with 40 hours of community service.

What’s more, he was also banned from possessing “any glue, Super Glue, adhesive, fixative, or resin” outside of his home without permission from his probation officer.

Click to play video: '‘The public is being deceived’: Environmental group claims old-growth forest protections not working' ‘The public is being deceived’: Environmental group claims old-growth forest protections not working
‘The public is being deceived’: Environmental group claims old-growth forest protections not working – Aug 30, 2022

And he has been ordered to stay away from the Royal Bank branch at 110 – 2000 Island Hwy. N.

In handing down the sentence, Judge William Jackson noted Brice’s “highly productive and model citizenship,” including his 34-year career as a pharmacist.

Read more: Save Old Growth on the defence after B.C. judge likens tactics to ‘using people as cannon fodder’

“The basis for Mr. Brice’s actions were a very obviously sincere concern for the immediate and long-term effects of climate change and frustration with the lack of political movement despite his attempts to motivate politicians,” he said.

Jackson went on to say a conditional discharge was in Brice’s best interest, and that he did not believe such a sentence would undermine public confidence in the administration of the law.

Climate Change tagClimate tagOld Growth tagclimate change protest tagold growth protest tagEnvironmental Protest tagGlue Ban tagclimate change sentence tagprotest sentence tag

