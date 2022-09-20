Durham police search for topless man who allegedly robbed an elderly woman

Police in Oshawa are searching for a suspect after an elderly woman was robbed.
Durham Regional Police said they were called to Williams and Division streets in Oshawa on Sept. 8 at around 2:15 p.m. for reports of a street-level robbery.
Read more: Suspect sought after robbery reported at Oshawa convenience store
Read More
Police alleged an elderly woman was walking along a pathway when a shirtless man wearing a red baseball cap pushed her to the ground and took her purse.
Trending Stories
Police said he fled the area on a bike and officers were unable to locate him.
The man is described as slim built and wore black pants during the incident, police said.
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments