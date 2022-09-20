Durham police search for topless man who allegedly robbed an elderly woman

Send this page to someone via email

Police in Oshawa are searching for a suspect after an elderly woman was robbed.

Durham Regional Police said they were called to Williams and Division streets in Oshawa on Sept. 8 at around 2:15 p.m. for reports of a street-level robbery.

Police alleged an elderly woman was walking along a pathway when a shirtless man wearing a red baseball cap pushed her to the ground and took her purse.

Police said he fled the area on a bike and officers were unable to locate him.

The man is described as slim built and wore black pants during the incident, police said.

