Loyalist College to open new campus in downtown Port Hope in fall 2023

Belleville-based Loyalist College plans to open a new campus in downtown Port Hope, Ont., in the fall of 2023.

The college made the announcement on Tuesday, noting the new campus in the former St. Mary’s Catholic Elementary School will offer programs for business, computer systems technicians and global project management. International applications are currently being accepted and domestic ones will begin in early October.

Loyalist College acting president Mark Kirkpatrick made the announcement alongside Port Hope Mayor Bob Sanderson, Northumberland-Peterborough South MPP David Piccini, former college president Ann Marie Vaughan and college faculty and staff.

“Our small, innovative team at Loyalist College is known for developing responsive programming that benefits students as well as our local industry and community partners in the Bay of Quinte,” said Kirkpatrick.

“We’re excited to share this vision and expertise with our neighbouring community of Port Hope — a region also experiencing rapid growth with a shared commitment to giving back to its community. I’d like to personally thank both Mayor Sanderson and Dr. Ann Marie Vaughan for recognizing the importance of removing barriers to education in this region and championing this project.”

The college aims to welcome 120 students at the Port Hope campus in 2023, increasing to more than 400 by 2026. The college says its location on Pine Street near the downtown core will help connect with local companies related to precision agriculture and supply chain management.

Sanderson says the new campus highlights that the town is a place for “opportunity and growth.”

“We are thrilled that Loyalist College is building on the successes they have established since first offering programming in Port Hope in 2017,” he said. “Their presence in the Municipality brings scores of benefits to the downtown and our whole community and we commend Loyalist College for their forward-thinking approach to delivering post-secondary education to Port Hope and Northumberland County.”