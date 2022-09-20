3rd coyote identified in recent resident attacks ‘eliminated,’ Burlington says

Send this page to someone via email

The city of Burlington says a third coyote, connected with recent unprovoked attacks on residents, was “eliminated” Tuesday morning in a joint safety operation.

Animal services, along with Halton Police, the Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry (MNRF) and a certified wildlife control professional, have been tracking coyotes believed to be at the centre of seven unprovoked attacks in the city.

“The coyotes were identified based on feedback and descriptions received from the residents that were attacked,” the city said in a statement on its latest action.

The news comes just a day after wildlife staff confirmed the elimination of a second coyote on Monday.

The city is still preaching vigilance from residents and urging the public to continue reporting sightings of the animals online.

Staff are also warning residents that the multi-agency task force may venture into neighbourhoods with the operation and is urging residents “not interfere.”

The city has been on alert since mid-September following the activation of a crisis management team to respond to attacks with the latest midday on Saturday at Lakeshore near Tuck Creek when a woman was bitten in the knee while resting in her backyard.

Consultations with the MNRF suggested the attacks may be that of a family of coyotes.

Wildlife experts with the province suggest “learned behaviours” are likely the cause of the incidents. They say the animals may become conditioned to being comfortable with direct human interaction and depending on residents for food.

“Staff continue to be on high alert, this includes patrolling the city, gathering information, and looking for food sources,” city spokesperson Carla Marshall said in a release.

“The city has recently started covering park and public garbage bins with lids and reminds residents that these bins are for park garbage only.”

Burlington residents can be docked $300 for hand-feeding or ground-feeding wildlife on private or public property.

Mayor Marianne Meed Ward urged residents last week to be on the lookout and report illegal storage of food or food out in garbage cans.

“People may feel that they’re well-meaning by feeding wildlife, but they’re actually signing their death warrant,” said Meed Ward told Global News.