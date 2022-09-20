Menu

Canada

Nova Scotia sets five gigawatt target for offshore wind power by 2030

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted September 20, 2022 2:52 pm
Click to play video: ''This is Canada's future': Freeland hopeful about new hydrogen deal with Germany' 'This is Canada's future': Freeland hopeful about new hydrogen deal with Germany
After touring a hydrogen production facility in Edmonton, Alta. on Thursday, Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland spoke to reporters, just days after the signing of the Canada-Germany Hydrogen Alliance. “This is Alberta’s future, and this is Canada’s future,” Freeland said, referring to the pact that will kick-start a transatlantic hydrogen supply chain as Germany shifts way from dependence on Russian fossil fuels – Aug 25, 2022

Nova Scotia is signaling its intent to make offshore wind power the foundation of its future energy supply with a target of five gigawatts generated from offshore turbines by 2030.

Premier Tim Houston told reporters Tuesday the ambitious plan would triple the province’s current total energy output of 2.5 gigawatts from all sources.

Houston says while Nova Scotia is in a race with other jurisdictions around the world to develop an offshore wind industry, he believes the province has the proper wind speeds to make it competitive.

He says the idea will be to develop wind energy for the production of green hydrogen for use in the province and for export.

The premier says his government will be developing a green hydrogen action plan to be released in 2023.

Houston says the first call for tenders through a competitive bid process is expected to be issued by 2025, with all offshore leases awarded by 2030.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 20, 2022.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
