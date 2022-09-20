SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Politics

Quebec election: Legault sorry for saying racism against Indigenous people at hospital is ‘settled’

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted September 20, 2022 12:45 pm
Click to play video: 'Quebec fails to deliver on promise to enshrine Indigenous cultural safety principle into law: Minister' Quebec fails to deliver on promise to enshrine Indigenous cultural safety principle into law: Minister

Coalition Avenir Québec Leader François Legault is apologizing for offending the husband of an Indigenous woman who filmed nurses mocking her as she lay dying in a Quebec hospital.

Legault says he never meant to offend when he said during a televised leaders debate last week that the situation at the hospital in Joliette, Que., is settled.

The incumbent premier told reporters during an election campaign stop in Orford, Que., Tuesday that he was trying to say that significant improvement has been made since Joyce Echaquan’s death in September 2020.

Trending Stories

Read more: Joyce Echaquan’s death ‘unacceptable,’ Quebec coroner says in addressing inquiry findings

He says he knows Indigenous people in Quebec still face racism.

Echaquan’s husband, Carol Dubé, and Atikamekw leaders condemned Legault’s comments in the days following the debate.

Dubé wrote in a letter made public through his lawyer that the changes at the hospital have been largely cosmetic and that deeper systemic issues have not been addressed.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
