Health

COVID-19 pandemic is not over, EU health regulator says

By Staff Reuters
Posted September 20, 2022 12:07 pm
Click to play video: 'Canada ‘trying to find a way to live’ with COVID-19, but won’t say pandemic is over: Holland' Canada ‘trying to find a way to live’ with COVID-19, but won’t say pandemic is over: Holland
WATCH: Government House Leader Mark Holland said on Tuesday that Canada was "trying to find a way to live" with the virus but it was still a "precarious situation." He would not say whether the pandemic was over, but said he was "hopeful, not clairvoyant."

An official at the European Union’s drugs regulator said on Tuesday the COVID-19 pandemic was not over, contradicting U.S. President Joe Biden, and that a planned vaccination campaign in the region during the cold season was key to fighting it.

“We in Europe still consider the pandemic as ongoing and it’s important that member states prepare for rollout of the vaccines and especially the adaptive vaccines to prevent further spread of this disease in Europe,” the European Medicines Agency’s (EMA) Chief Medical Officer Steffen Thirstrup told a media briefing, referring to vaccines targeting specific strains of the virus.

Read more: ‘The pandemic is over’ Biden says, as hundreds in U.S. die of COVID-19 daily

He was asked to comment on Biden’s remark in an interview broadcast on Sunday that “the pandemic is over.”

“I cannot obviously answer why President Biden came to that conclusion,” Thirstrup said.

Story continues below advertisement

The World Health Organization has said the pandemic remains a global emergency but the end could be in sight if countries use the tools at their disposal.

Read more: COVID-19 pandemic not over yet even as deaths decline, experts warn

During the media briefing, EMA officials reaffirmed a call by the agency’s Executive Director Emer Cooke made last week in a Reuters Next Newsmaker interview that people in Europe should take whatever COVID-19 booster is available and recommended to them in the coming months.

Apart from the original COVID vaccines, the EMA has in recent weeks endorsed a number of vaccines adapted to the Omicron variant of the virus for use as booster shots to ease the burden from a feared surge in infections during autumn and winter in Europe.

The EMA’s head of vaccines strategy, Marco Cavaleri, said the agency was also looking into the use of the adapted shots as a primary course of vaccination and that there were discussions on the types of data that could support such an approval.

© 2022 Reuters
