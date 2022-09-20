Menu

Consumer

Manitoba encourages people to celebrate food and farm awareness week

By Amy-Ellen Prentice Global News
Posted September 20, 2022 11:35 am
Harvested berries from Manitoba berry farms. View image in full screen
Harvested berries from Manitoba berry farms. Viktor Drachev / Getty Images

Manitoba is encouraging people to celebrate the eighth annual food and farm awareness week, Agriculture Minister Derek Johnson announced Tuesday.

“Manitoba’s agri-food industry produces a diverse range of delicious foods,” Johnson said.

From Sept 19 to Sept 23, Manitobans can enjoy activities that provide important opportunities to learn about and celebrate the diversity of food production in the province.

People can also learn about hard-working people in the agri-food industry and the importance of agriculture to the economy.

Since its inception in 2015, the awareness week has been launched on the third Monday in September.

As part of the week’s celebrations, Johnson and Mental Health and Community Wellness Minister Sarah Guillemard will proclaim Sept. 21 as Local Veggie Day to celebrate Manitoba farmers, local vegetables and initiatives across the province that nourish and support families and communities.

Additionally, Manitoba Agriculture has launched a “selfie challenge” on Twitter to highlight the diversity of the province’s agri-food industry.

Manitobans are also encouraged to follow the account and share their passion for the industry by posting pictures of themselves at farms and enjoying meals made with Manitoba foods.

“I encourage Manitobans to celebrate Food and Farm Awareness Week by trying new local products,” Johnson said.

Nearly 40,000 Manitobans work in the agricultural industry, contributing significantly to Manitoba’s economy.

Click to play video: 'Discover the Farm aims to offer more insight on the agriculture industry' Discover the Farm aims to offer more insight on the agriculture industry
Discover the Farm aims to offer more insight on the agriculture industry
