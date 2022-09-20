Winnipeg’s Folklorama nets international awards at Texas conference

Send this page to someone via email

Although it was back up and running for an in-person festival this year after forced time off due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Winnipeg’s Folklorama is being recognized for its efforts at creating a virtual event in 2021.

Folklorama announced Tuesday that it won the silver prize for ‘best virtual festival/event’ from the International Festivals & Events Association (IFEA) at a conference in Texas on Monday night.

The festival was honoured for its Safe at Home: The Virtual Experience series — a novel, online way for Folklorama fans to get their multicultural fix without leaving the house.

Folklorama also earned a bronze from the IFEA for “best sponsor activation” for its One Multi-Cultural Fusion Event in 2021.

“Folklorama is beaming with pride to have won silver and bronze awards, competing against some of the largest festivals internationally,” said the organization’s executive director, Teresa Cotroneo.

“These awards are truly a reflection of what Folklorama accomplished during the pandemic. Through the hard work and dedication of our members and operations staff we were able to keep the mission and vision of Folklorama top of mind.”

Folklorama said it’s currently planning next year’s event, to be held Aug. 6 to 19.

