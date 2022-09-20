Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Winnipeg’s Folklorama nets international awards at Texas conference

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted September 20, 2022 11:34 am
This 70-foot-long mural honouring 50 years of Folklorama can be found in Winnipeg's West End, and was chosen as the 2019 Mural of the Year. View image in full screen
This 70-foot-long mural honouring 50 years of Folklorama can be found in Winnipeg's West End, and was chosen as the 2019 Mural of the Year. Submitted / Mural of the Year

Although it was back up and running for an in-person festival this year after forced time off due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Winnipeg’s Folklorama is being recognized for its efforts at creating a virtual event in 2021.

Folklorama announced Tuesday that it won the silver prize for ‘best virtual festival/event’ from the International Festivals & Events Association (IFEA) at a conference in Texas on Monday night.

The festival was honoured for its Safe at Home: The Virtual Experience series — a novel, online way for Folklorama fans to get their multicultural fix without leaving the house.

Folklorama also earned a bronze from the IFEA for “best sponsor activation” for its One Multi-Cultural Fusion Event in 2021.

Read more: Folklorama in your backyard — Winnipeggers can still get multicultural fix with novel approach

Story continues below advertisement

“Folklorama is beaming with pride to have won silver and bronze awards, competing against some of the largest festivals internationally,” said the organization’s executive director, Teresa Cotroneo.

Trending Stories

“These awards are truly a reflection of what Folklorama accomplished during the pandemic. Through the hard work and dedication of our members and operations staff we were able to keep the mission and vision of Folklorama top of mind.”

Folklorama said it’s currently planning next year’s event, to be held Aug. 6 to 19.

Click to play video: 'Folklorama pavilion a source of strength for Ukrainian Manitobans' Folklorama pavilion a source of strength for Ukrainian Manitobans
Folklorama pavilion a source of strength for Ukrainian Manitobans – Aug 2, 2022

 

 

 

 

 

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Texas tagAwards tagFolklorama tagwinnipeg festival tagMulticultural Festival tagIFEA tagmulitculturalism tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers