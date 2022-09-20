Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Two people dead in plane crash outside of Shaunavon, Sask.

By Brody Langager Global News
Posted September 20, 2022 11:12 am
Transportation Safety Board of Canada at Ottawa airport in Ottawa, Ontario on Sunday, March 11, 2018. View image in full screen
Transportation Safety Board of Canada at Ottawa airport in Ottawa, Ontario on Sunday, March 11, 2018. Lars Hagberg/The Canadian Press

The Transportation Safety Board of Canada is investigating an aircraft accident that occurred outside Shaunavon, Sask., and gave a more details on what happened.

The board said two people were killed in the crash on Sunday morning, adding that the Cessna 172 plane left Swift Current on a pipeline inspection flight with a destination of Estevan.

Read more: Transportation Safety Board investigating aircraft accident near Shaunavon, Sask.

The board said the aircraft crashed six nautical miles south-southwest of the town, and there was a post-impact fire.

Trending Stories

Investigators went to the site on Monday, and the board said it continues to look into the matter.

Click to play video: 'TSB releases final report into fatal train derailment near Field, B.C.' TSB releases final report into fatal train derailment near Field, B.C.
Advertisement
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Saskatchewan News tagCrash tagTransportation Safety Board tagTSB tagSwift Current tagAircraft tagShaunavon tagCessna 172 tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers