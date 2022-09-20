Two people dead in plane crash outside of Shaunavon, Sask.

The Transportation Safety Board of Canada is investigating an aircraft accident that occurred outside Shaunavon, Sask., and gave a more details on what happened.
The board said two people were killed in the crash on Sunday morning, adding that the Cessna 172 plane left Swift Current on a pipeline inspection flight with a destination of Estevan.
The board said the aircraft crashed six nautical miles south-southwest of the town, and there was a post-impact fire.
Investigators went to the site on Monday, and the board said it continues to look into the matter.
