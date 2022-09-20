Two people dead in plane crash outside of Shaunavon, Sask.

Send this page to someone via email

The Transportation Safety Board of Canada is investigating an aircraft accident that occurred outside Shaunavon, Sask., and gave a more details on what happened.

The board said two people were killed in the crash on Sunday morning, adding that the Cessna 172 plane left Swift Current on a pipeline inspection flight with a destination of Estevan.

The board said the aircraft crashed six nautical miles south-southwest of the town, and there was a post-impact fire.

Investigators went to the site on Monday, and the board said it continues to look into the matter.

Advertisement