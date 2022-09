Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

The Transportation Safety Board (TSB) of Canada said it is looking into an aircraft accident near Shaunavon, Sask., that occurred Sunday.

A team of investigators have been sent out, and the TSB said they are gathering information.

No information has been shared about how many people were aboard the aircraft, or what the injuries were.

More to come…

Advertisement