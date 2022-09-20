Alliston, Ont. charity gets makeover, donation in honour of Behr’s 75th anniversary

Send this page to someone via email

An Alliston, Ont., non-profit is one of the recipients of a paint makeover in honour of Behr’s 75th anniversary.

S.H.I.F.T., also known as Support and Hope for Individuals and Families Today in Alliston, is one of four recipients nationwide.

In addition to volunteers helping give them a fresh coat of paint, Behr donated a $7,437.57 bursary.

“We often feel like a very small fish in a really, very large pond, you know, being part of a very small community in a very rural area. The other three recipients are in sort of larger city centres, so there is Halifax, just outside of Montreal, and then Vancouver as well, so for us, it feels like quite a big deal to have been selected,” said Jenifer Pergentile, S.H.I.F.T. executive director.

Pergentile said some areas getting a makeover include their front and back porch and office area.

“It’s incredible how a fresh coat of paint can help create a constructive mindset and generate an optimistic liveliness in any environment,” says Christine Speagle, director of brand marketing at Behr Canada.

S.H.I.F.T. is a non-profit that serves South Simcoe families, individuals and couples experiencing or at risk of homelessness through programs, food, and overnight accommodations.

Pergentile said the money will support their daytime drop-in centre, which offers a warm place for vulnerable populations to access basic needs, harm reduction supplies, showers, internet, and housing-related support.

“For us, just the fact that Behr really cares about their community, and that’s what we do here, is community building and caring about those that are particularly the most vulnerable in our community,” Pergentile said.

The initiative is part of Behr Paint Company’s celebration of its 75 years in business.

As part of the project, two local artists are also creating a mural on S.H.I.F.T.’s wall outside to showcase the organization’s work for the community.

