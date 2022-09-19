Menu

Canada

Barrie, Ont. Terry Fox Run raises over $102K for cancer research

By Sawyer Bogdan Global News
Posted September 19, 2022 4:27 pm
Marathon of Hope runner Terry Fox is shown in a 1981 file photo.
Marathon of Hope runner Terry Fox is shown in a 1981 file photo. THE CANADIAN PRESS/CP

Despite the rain, organizers of the Barrie, Ont., Terry Fox Run say there was still an impressive turnout of people wanting to show support.

The Barrie Terry Fox Run took place along the lakeshore Sunday morning.

In total, organizers say there were 39 teams and 280 individual registered participants, but around 400 people participated.

“It was impressive to see so many people still so dedicated that they wanted to come out and take part in the event,” said Marilyn Nigro, chair of the committee.

“Everybody was thrilled to be back running again live. They were just happy to be back to an in-person event and sharing it with family and friends.”

As of Monday afternoon, over $102,316 had been raised, of which $10,405.50 was collected on the day of, with the rest coming in online.

Money is still coming in, with school-based runs scheduled for later this week. Donations can also be made online.

Read more: Barrie, Ont. family continues late Will Dwyer’s goal of raising $2M for Terry Fox Foundation

Nigro said the top team raising funds was Holden’s Heroes, which raised $5,000.

The largest donation came from the Will Dwyer Memorial Donations, which, according to the online poll, has so far said $38,305 towards their goal.

When he died on May 8 at the age of 96, Will Dwyer had raised over $1.2 million for the Terry Fox Foundation, with a goal of raising $2 million.

His family, including son Robert Dwyer, is trying to help finish the ambitious goal Will started.

The $38,305 will count towards the family’s total, as they honour Will Dwyer’s memory and dedication to the Terry Fox Foundation.

“He just had a passion. That was the only thing he did. That was the one that seemed to get a hold of him,” Robert Dwyer told Global News last week.

