Driver flees after hit-and-run involving school bus in Peace River, Alta.

A school bus in Peace River, Alta. carrying nine children was rear-ended Monday afternoon at an intersection by a van.

In a news release, Peace River RCMP said the driver of the Chrysler Pacifica van fled the scene on foot after colliding with the bus at the intersection of 98 Street and 91 Avenue.

No injuries were reported following the incident, police said.

RCMP were still on scene as of 6:30 p.m. Monday and are still looking for the driver. Anyone with information on the incident or the identification of the driver is asked to contact Peace River RCMP at 780-624-6611. Anonymous tips can be reported to CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or submitted online.

Peace River is located approximately 500 kilometres northwest of Edmonton.