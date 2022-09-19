B.C. legions hold ceremonies to honour Queen Elizabeth II

As Queen Elizabeth II‘s funeral took place on Monday in the United Kingdom, some B.C. legions held their own ceremonies remembering the monarch.
In Salmon Arm, a small crowd gathered at the local cenotaph to pay their respects.
“I’m hoping they will continue to remember the queen. As I said, during my speech, I’m a little over 70 years old and she was the only monarch that I knew,” said Harry Welton, the past president of the Salmon Arm Royal Canadian Legion branch.
“To me, it is very important to mark the passing of such a well-loved sovereign.”
The short ceremony was modelled on Remembrance Day events and included a trumpeter playing the “Last Post”, a moment of silence, speeches, and a group rendition of “God Save the King”.
The event concluded with a wreath-laying and members of the public placing poppies to pay their respects.
