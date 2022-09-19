Menu

Fire

Storage building fire breaks out behind plaza in Lakefield

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted September 19, 2022 5:01 pm
Click to play video: 'Fire at Lakefield Road plaza' Fire at Lakefield Road plaza
No injuries were reported following a fire at a business in Lakefield on Monday morning.

No injuries were reported following a fire at a business in the village of Lakefield, Ont., on Monday morning.

Around 10:25 a.m., Selwyn Township firefighters, along with Peterborough County OPP and the Peterborough Police Service, were called to a plaza on Lakefield Road after a business owner reported a fire in the rear of the building.

Read more: Grass fire destroys storage building at Ontario Speed Skating Oval in Lakefield

Selwyn Township fire prevention officer Andrew Boyer said crews arrived to find heavy smoke coming from an external storage building for one of the units in the plaza.

He said smoke was coming from the eaves and overhead garage door. Crews breached the door and quickly knocked down the fire inside.

Contents inside were heavily damaged by the heat and smoke, Boyer said. A damage estimate has yet to be determined.

Boyer says the cause of the fire remains under investigation as of late Monday afternoon.

