World

‘Serial’ subject Adnan Syed freed from prison after judge tosses murder conviction

By Brian Witte The Associated Press
Posted September 19, 2022 4:23 pm
FILE - Adnan Syed enters Courthouse East prior to a hearing on Feb. 3, 2016, in Baltimore. Baltimore prosecutors asked a judge on Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2022, to vacate Syed's conviction for the 1999 murder of Hae Min Lee — a case that was chronicled in the hit podcast “Serial". (Barbara Haddock Taylor/The Baltimore Sun via AP, File). View image in full screen
FILE - Adnan Syed enters Courthouse East prior to a hearing on Feb. 3, 2016, in Baltimore. Baltimore prosecutors asked a judge on Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2022, to vacate Syed's conviction for the 1999 murder of Hae Min Lee — a case that was chronicled in the hit podcast “Serial". (Barbara Haddock Taylor/The Baltimore Sun via AP, File).

A Baltimore judge on Monday ordered the release of Adnan Syed after overturning Syed’s conviction for the 1999 murder of Hae Min Lee — a case that was chronicled in the hit podcast “Serial.”

Circuit Court Judge Melissa Phinn ordered that Syed’s conviction be vacated and approved the release of the now-41-year-old who has spent more than two decades behind bars.

Read more: Prosecutors seek new trial for Adnan Syed, subject of ‘Serial’ podcast

Syed, who has always maintained his innocence, received widespread attention in 2014 when the debut season of “Serial” focused on Lee’s killing and raised doubts about some of the evidence prosecutors had used, inspiring countless dinner table debates about Syed’s innocence or guilt.

Trending Stories

Last week, prosecutors filed a motion saying that a lengthy investigation conducted with the defense had uncovered new evidence that could undermine the 2000 conviction of Syed, Lee’s ex-boyfriend.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: '‘Serial’ star Adnan Syed back in court as lawyers push for new trial' ‘Serial’ star Adnan Syed back in court as lawyers push for new trial
‘Serial’ star Adnan Syed back in court as lawyers push for new trial – Feb 4, 2016
© 2022 The Canadian Press
