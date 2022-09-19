Peterborough police probe break-ins at businesses, vehicles

Send this page to someone via email

Police in Peterborough, Ont., are investigating a series of break-ins on the weekend.

On Saturday, the Peterborough Police Service was informed of a break-in at a business in the area of Milroy Drive and Chemong Road where approximately $13,000 worth of tools were taken from a part of the store currently under renovation.

Police say the incident occurred sometime overnight Friday into Saturday morning. No other details were provided on the investigation.

Store ransacked

Around 5 a.m. Sunday, officers responded to reports of a store having been ransacked in the area of Park Street North and McDonnel Street. Police arrived and discovered the front window had been smashed.

It’s believed the incident occurred around 3 a.m. Sunday.

A suspect was seen on surveillance video and is described as a man who was wearing a dark New York Yankees baseball cap, a light grey hoodie with unknown writing on the front, a black face mask, a white “FJ” golf glove on the right hand and a dark glove on the left hand along with dark pants and black boots. He was carrying a dark backpack.

Damage to vehicles

On Sunday, police say the owners of three vehicles in the area of Hilliard and Anson streets reported the windows of their vehicles had been smashed and various items were taken.

Police say the incident happened sometime between 10 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 15 and midnight Friday, Sept. 16

Anyone with information on any of the incidents is asked to call Peterborough police at 705-876-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online at www.stopcrimehere.ca.

