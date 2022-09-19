Menu

Fire

No injuries but building ‘total loss’ after fire in small N.S. town

By Karla Renić Global News
Posted September 19, 2022 11:19 am
A two-storey residential building was engulfed in flames overnight in Springhill, N.S.

Deputy chief with Springhill Fire Matthew Ward said the fire broke out at about 3 a.m. Monday in the town’s west end.

“The building was fully involved on arrival,” Ward said in an email.

About 25 firefighters responded to the fire in what turned out to be a nearly eight-hour mission. Crews cleared the scene at around 11 a.m.

No injuries but building ‘total loss’ after fire in small N.S. town - image View image in full screen
Submitted by Allly Decarlo

Ward said there were no injuries, but the building is a total loss.

The cause of the fire is undetermined at this time, he said.

