Canada

Smile Cookie campaign kicks off in Barrie area with funds going to support RVH and Hospice Simcoe

By Sawyer Bogdan Global News
Posted September 19, 2022 10:27 am
2022 Smile cookie photo. View image in full screen
2022 Smile cookie photo. Supplied by Royal Victoria Regional Health Centre

For the fourth year, all proceeds from the Tim Hortons Smile Cookie campaign in Barrie and Stroud will be donated to the birthing unit at Royal Victoria Regional Health Centre and Hospice Simcoe.

The annual Tim Horton’s fundraiser has been going on for more than 25 years, with restaurant owners donating 100 per cent of the proceeds from the cookies sold to local charities.

“Each year, 2,000 babies are born at RVH in space that hasn’t seen a major upgrade or expansion since it was built 25 years ago. With our population growing at a breathtaking pace, the families who count on us need more and better space in which to welcome their newest additions,” says Pamela Ross, CEO of the RVH Foundation.

“Our heartfelt thanks go out to Tim Hortons, as its Smile Cookie Campaign will support an expanded, state-of-the-art birthing unit at RVH — giving our tiniest patients the healthiest start possible.”

Trending Stories
The campaign is week-long, starting on Monday, Sept. 19, and finishing Sunday, Sept. 25.

Read more: Barrie women’s shelter criticizes local club’s ‘Naughty School Girl Night’

“We are extremely grateful to be participating in the Smile Cookie Campaign! The proceeds from this wonderful initiative go directly to programs and services that support people who are dying or bereaved in our community,” says Kelly Hubbard, executive director of Hospice Simcoe.

“Our services, providing high-quality care and bereavement support, are needed now more than ever. We are very thankful to the Barrie and Stroud Tim Hortons for their incredible, ongoing support.”

Tim Hortons restaurant owners across North America have raised over $77 million through Smile Cookies over the last 25 years, including a record-breaking $12 million raised in 2021 alone.

This year, Tim Horton’s is supporting more than 600 different charities and community groups through the Smile Cookie campaign.

Guests can complete a form to place preorders for Smile Cookies through the restaurants in Barrie or Stroud, or download a preorder form online.

