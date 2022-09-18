Largest donation in Côte Saint-Luc history funds Max Margles children’s library

Send this page to someone via email

Matt Starr and his three daughters often spend a rainy day at the Eleanor London Côte Saint-Luc public library enjoying some good books.

“The kids love the library. They love all the programming that happens in the library,” Starr told Global News.

The bookworms may have noticed that in each story they read Sunday, the front page has a new stamp.

The children’s section of the library is now named after Max Margles.

“It’s a lasting monument in memory of my late husband, Max, who loved to read. He was an avid reader and he realized the importance of books and the importance it had on our lives,” said Roslyn Margles.

Read more: Quebec family touring the world before kids go blind

Story continues below advertisement

Rosyln Margles donated $500,000 to the public library, the largest individual donation in Côte Saint-Luc history.

“My husband and I had no children and sort of educating and having the community’s children learn and having something to do with their development seemed to be a good idea,” said Margles.

Côte Saint-Luc Mayor Mitchell Brownstein says the gift will continue to nurture future generations.

“This enriches the future of kids, as they grow, and the future for our community,” said Brownstein.

Read more: Terry Fox run returns to Montreal with new and familiar faces

More than half of the donation will be used to support children’s programming to make the library an integral part of young lives.

“Early literacy isn’t just about book programming. There’s a lot of different components, and it’s really to get kids at a very young age, actively engaged in the library,” said Library Director Janine West.

Margles will continue to frequently visit the library, especially the section that holds a special place in her heart.

“Now it will be more special. Every time I come to the library, I pop into the children’s library to see what they’re doing and what they’re up to,” she said.

Advertisement