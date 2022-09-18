Terry Fox run returns to Montreal with new and familiar faces

Send this page to someone via email

For the first time since 2019, Montrealers took off from the Old Port for the annual Terry Fox run.

Organizers estimate about 1,500 took part, including Montreal running legend, Eddy Nolan.

“This is what I do and this is what I love,” he said. “And I will continue to do it until I no longer exist.”

Sixty-five-year- old Nolan has been running for decades. He has participated in over 65 marathons and has dedicated his life to continuing Terry Fox’s work. He is also a cancer survivor himself.

Eleven years ago, he was diagnosed with stage four throat cancer, and earlier this year, landed in a coma for three weeks after health complications.

But not long after being released, he was back at it again, participating in his 42nd Marathon of Hope in April, with the children of Terry Fox Elementary.

On Sunday, despite doctor’s orders, Nolan ran again, alongside some new friends who recently learned about Terry Fox’s story and met Nolan while fundraising in their neighbourhood.

“It’s an inspiration to meet Eddy Nolan,” said West Island resident Joanna Demers. “To see his heart and to see that even at the stage that he’s at, he continues. And he continues to believe in what’s good,” she said.

Nolan says teaching others about Terry is what gives him the energy to keep on running.

And although there were many familiar faces who took part in the run on Sunday, organizers say it’s crucial for the younger generation to get involved, because they will be the ones to keep the run going another 40 years.

“When cancer comes knocking on your door, you want this research done and you want this research done five years ago,” said Peter Sheremeta of the Terry Fox Foundation. “So what we’re doing now is save lives in five, 10 years.”

This year, the Montreal Terry Fox run raised over $200,000, bringing them close to the $3 million mark for total funds raised since the race started decades ago.