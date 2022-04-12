Montreal running legend, Eddy Nolan, takes part in 42nd Marathon of Hope

Send this page to someone via email

Just like every year before, 65-year-old Eddy Nolan kicked off another Marathon of Hope in Montreal.

With children from Terry Fox elementary school beside him, he took part in honouring the school’s namesake.

“It’s April 12. This is when it all started 42 years ago,” said Nolan. “Terry Fox moved the nation. My job is to try and inspire kids – go to schools, speak to children, do the best I can.”

Eleven years ago, Nolan was diagnosed with stage four throat cancer.

Late last year, he had health complications and in February, he fell into a coma for three weeks.

He was released from hospital only a few weeks ago and says nothing would have stopped him from participating on Tuesday.

‘When I’m here with these children it ignites a flame,” he said. “When I think of Terry and what he did, there’s no way I can be anywhere else but here.”

Nolan has been running for decades.

He’s participated in more than 65 marathons and said his purpose is to spread Terry Fox’s legacy to people old and young.

Many believe Nolan not only carries on Fox’s message but embodies it.

“Today, Terry Fox himself showed us what happens when one person says ‘I’m going to give it 100 per cent and make a difference’ and Eddy Nolan is a lot like Terry Fox,” said Peter Sheremeta from the Terry Fox Foundation.

Throughout the morning, the school, Nolan’s friends and even his wife asked him to slowly walk the 2.5 km event. To that Nolan said, “Terry never stopped running.”

“The Marathon of Hope lives on and I’m going to be here until my very end.”

And for the 42nd time, ran to the finish line.